Angelina Jolie Stuns in 'Harper's Bazaar,' Opens Up About the Importance of Choosing 'What You Stand For'

Jolie, who also recently spoke out against Harvey Weinstein, accusing the Hollywood producer of sexually harassing her early in her career, also revealed the importance of taking a stand.

"If my life experience has taught me anything, it is only what you stand for, and what you choose to stand against, that defines you. As the San people say: you are never lost if you can see your path to the horizon.”

See more on Jolie in the video below.