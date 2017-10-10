Angelina Jolie Stuns in 'Harper's Bazaar,' Opens Up About the Importance of Choosing 'What You Stand For'
Angelina Jolie is fearless in Harper's Bazaar.
The 42-year-old actress covers the magazine's 150th Anniversary Collector's Edition Issue, looking as fierce as the cheetahs she poses alongside.
The photo shoot took place at N/a’an ku sê Wildlife Sanctuary in Nabimia, an organization run by Jolie's longtime friends, Marlice and Rudie van Vuuren. Jolie's cheetah co-stars were rescued as cubs by N/a’an ku sê in 2015, and have been sponsored by the actress and her family since.
Inside the magazine, Jolie opens up about her connection to Namibia, where her daughter, Shiloh, was born in 2006.
"For me, Namibia represents not only ties of family and friendship but also the effort to the balance between humans and the environment so crucial to our future," Jolie says, before noting the link between the environment and women's rights.
"Women make up most of the world’s poor...when the environment is damaged -- for example when fishing stocks are destroyed, wildlife is killed by poachers, or tropical forests are bulldozed -- it deepens their poverty," she explains. "Women’s education and health are the first things to suffer."
Jolie, who also recently spoke out against Harvey Weinstein, accusing the Hollywood producer of sexually harassing her early in her career, also revealed the importance of taking a stand.
"If my life experience has taught me anything, it is only what you stand for, and what you choose to stand against, that defines you. As the San people say: you are never lost if you can see your path to the horizon.”
