Angelina Jolie Stuns in Glittery Gown at American Society Of Cinematographers Awards

If you had any doubts about Angelina Jolie's goddess status, look no further than her latest red carpet look.

The 42-year-old actress and director wore a stunning, shimmering Elie Saab gown on the red carpet for the 2018 American Society Of Cinematographers Awards on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Wearing the champagne and silver lace-detailed dress, Jolie also had a little fun with photographers, holding out the sides to get the full goddess effect.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The silvery details also look to be mix of feather and flower patterns, adding to the ethereal vibe.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Jolie was honored at the event with the Board of Governors Award for her bringing social issues to greater attention with her latest film, First They Killed My Father.

The actress-turned-activist isn't slowing down with her advocacy anytime soon. In the March issue of Elle magazine, she shares what she hopes her children -- her daughters especially -- will learn from her 17 years of working with refugees and her co-founding the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative in June 2012.

"I tell my daughters, ‘What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and makeup. It’s your mind that will define you,'" says Jolie, who has three daughters -- Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne, 9 -- with ex Brad Pitt. "'Find out who you are, what you think, and what you stand for. And fight for others to have those same freedoms. A life of service is worth living.'"

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie and More Wear Black at the 2018 BAFTAs to Support Time's Up: Pics

Angelina Jolie Strikes a Fierce Pose During Glam Paris Photo Shoot: Pic!

Angelina Jolie Shares the Biggest Lesson She Hopes to Teach Her Daughters