Angelina Jolie Takes Her Kids to See Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in New 'Tomb Raider' Reboot

It's official: Angelina Jolie has seen the new Tomb Raider!

The actress and four of the six kids she shares with estranged husband Brad Pitt -- Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 -- attended an afternoon screening of the film in North Hollywood, California, over the weekend. Her sons, Maddox, 16, and Pax, 14, were not spotted.

In the reboot, which is in theaters now, Alicia Vikander portrays Lara Croft, a character adapted from a 1996 video game that Jolie originally played in 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Jolie reprised the iconic role in 2003 for the sequel, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.

"It's interesting that a character that has been seen as very sexualized back in the '90s is very different now," Vikander said of the role in an interview with Marie Claire earlier this month. "If you go out in the street and ask men and women, young and old, what they find attractive, it’s different. You want [Lara] to be attractive and sexy, but, nowadays, you want this to be a girl that fights. Someone who's vulnerable, but funny. Someone who's OK with people seeing her bad sides."

"I wanted to show young girls that it’s cool to be a girl who’s really strong and that watching her, you feel like OK, she might be able to climb that wall," she added. "She might be able to lift her own weight."

Vikander shared similar sentiments while chatting with ET at the Los Angeles premiere of Tomb Raider a few weeks earlier. She told us that the intense training she had to do for the film (she packed on 12 pounds of pure muscle!) has actually inspired her everyday workouts today.

"I think I do much more weight training," she shared. "I've actually gone climbing quite a lot [now]. That was something that I didn't do before I started this film."

Hear more from the exclusive interview in the video below.

