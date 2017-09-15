Angelina Jolie's Father Jon Voight Shows Up to Support Her at NYC Premiere
Angelina Jolie's first New York City premiere since her split from Brad Pitt turned out to be a huge family affair.
Not only did she bring along her and Pitt's six children to the First They Killed My Father screening, Jolie's father, Jon Voight, also attended the event on Thursday night.
PHOTOS: Angelina Jolie and Kids Go Glam at 'First They Killed My Father' NYC Premiere
While the 42-year-old actress-director stunned in a Dior Haute Couture strapless gray dress, her dad suited up for the occasion. In addition to showing up to the premiere, the 78-year-old actor also attended the Netflix film's after-party, as did Jolie and her oldest sons, Maddox, 16, and Pax, 13.
While Voight and his daughter were estranged for some time, she told Vanity Fair in a recent interview that they had reconciled for her children's sake.
Angelina Jolie's 13 Biggest 'Vanity Fair' Revelations -- From 'Bad' Brad Pitt Problems to Crying in the Shower
"He's been very good at understanding they needed their grandfather at this time," she said of the Ray Donovan star. "I had to do a therapy meeting last night and he was just around. He knows kind of the rule -- don't make them play with you. Just be a cool grandpa who’s creative, and hang out and tell stories and read a book in the library."
While on the red carpet, Jolie didn't mention her father attending the premiere but did gush to ET about her son Maddox's work ethic, quipping that his production notes "were better" than hers.
Check out the exclusive interview: