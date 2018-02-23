Angie Everhart Files for Divorce From Husband Carl Ferro After 3 Years of Marriage

Angie Everhart and Carl Ferro are going their separate ways.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model filed for divorce from her husband on Wednesday, ET confirms. The two tied the knot in 2014.

A source tells ET that the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement and that Everhart, 48, is requesting spousal support. Ferro owns meal delivery service Sunfar, while Everhart has made her living as model, as well as appearing in TV shows and movies.

Everhart and Ferro both have one child from previous relationships, but none together. This is Everhart's second marriage. She was previously married to George Hamilton's son, Ashley, from 1996 to 1997.

ET has reached out to reps for Everhart and Ferro for comment.

