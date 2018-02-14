Ann Dowd Praises 'Supportive' Friend Justin Theroux: 'We've Been to Lower Depths Together' (Exclusive)

Justin Theroux didn't just receive critical acclaim while starring on The Leftovers, he also gained a lasting friendship.

ET spoke Ann Dowd at the 70th Annual Writers Guild Awards in New York City about the bond she shares with the 46-year-old actor after starring in such a dramatic HBO series.

"Justin is a very good friend," Dowd gushed. "He's such a great, supportive friend."

When the 62-year-old actress won a Golden Globe this year for her role in The Handmaid's Tale, Theroux posted a message in praise of his former co-star. "This stunning woman. I love you Annie. Bravo," he captioned a pic of Dowd tearfully accepting her award.

"We've been to the lower depths together in The Leftovers," Dowd shared. "So, that will stay [with us] for the rest of our lives."

Getty Images

Dowd is now gearing up for the season two premiere of The Handmaid's Tale, and advises fans to "take a deep breathe."

"Just know in the darkness of all of it that there is hope without question," she continued. "There is strength that no one can take in these handmaids."

Getty Images

When ET pointed that both The Handmaid's Tale and The Leftovers deal with dark subject matter, Dowd quipped, "There must be a deep, dark streak in me that I wasn't aware of until recently!"

On April 25, The Handmaid's Tale returns for a second season on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: 'Handmaid's Tale' Cast Talk Emmy Win, Elisabeth Moss Getting Bleeped: 'That Was the Classy Version'

Justin Theroux Says He Skipped an Audition for 'Friends': 'I Slept in That Day'

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Share Glimpse Inside the L.A. Home Where They Got Married

Related Gallery