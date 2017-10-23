Anna Faris' Biggest Bombshells in 'Unqualified': From Ex Chris Pratt to Their Son's Health Battle

Anna Faris opens up like never before in her new memoir, Unqualified, and she seems to have the full support of her estranged husband, Chris Pratt.

The 38-year-old actor penned the forward to Faris' book, which she dedicates to him, writing: "To Chris. Your wisdom and strength have made me a better person."

Pratt also sings the 40-year-old actress' praises. "Anna is an important part of my life and she always will be," he writes. "Anna deserves this book. I can promise you it will be a great and interesting read. A face-first dive into the mind and person I spent one amazing decade with, and will, for the rest of my life, amicably co-parent a human."