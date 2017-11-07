Anna Faris Brings Son Jack to 'Unqualified' Book Signing in Los Angeles -- See the Adorable Pics! (Exclusive)

Another eyewitness tells ET that Faris seemed "super happy, enthused and grateful to see all her fans that showed up for her," adding, "She did address the crowd several times ... She took the time to speak to and hug everyone. She also made some jokes and references to her podcast." Like her book, Faris' podcast is also titled Unqualified.

The eyewitness also reveals that Faris had everyone collectively yell "F**k you, Sim!" which is something she does at the end of every podcast episode.

"She was so sweet and genuine," the eyewitness continues. "She really made my night. Totally worth the wait.”