Anna Faris Congratulates 'Mommy' Allison Janney on Oscar Nomination

Anna Faris is giving her TV mom props!



The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to congratulate her Momco-star, Allison Janney, on her Oscar nomination.



Janney was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya. She is up against Mary J. Blige (Mudhound), Leslie Manville (Phantom Thread), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird) and Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water). Her I, Tonya co-star, Margot Robbie, was nominated for Best Actress.



"Congrats mommy!!! I love you," Faris captioned a portrait of herself and Janney.

Janney played Tonya Harding's mom, LaVona, in the biopic, for which she's already won a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award.



ET spoke with the 58-year-old actress shortly after she found out she was nominated for an Oscar, and she was still "tingling" from the news.

"I just I feel like crying," she said of being a first-time Academy Award nominee while on the set of Mom. "It's a pretty fantastic thing to have happen in my life."



"It feels better than I ever thought it would or ever allowed myself to imagine it would be," she continued. "You know, thinking that you can't ever imagine that it'll happen for you, so you don't think about it too much, and now that it has, I feel just unbelievably happy."



See more of Janney's champagne celebration in the video below.

