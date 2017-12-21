Anna Faris Fakes a Marriage With Eugenio Derbez in Humorous 'Overboard' Trailer

Anna Faris and her co-star, Eugenio Derbez, have some big shoes to fill when it comes to the re-imagining of the 1987 movie Overboard.

The first trailer for Faris and Derbez's Overboard was released on Thursday, and just like when Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell starred in the original flick, comedy ensues when the scheming begins.

Faris plays Kate, a down-and-out carpet cleaner who lands a job on a yacht that is owned by the affluent Leonardo (Derbez). Not long after the two have an altercation that ends with Leonardo throwing Kate's carpet cleaning machine in the ocean, he too falls overboard and gets amnesia.

As revenge, Kate, along with the help of her friend, Theresa (Eva Longoria), decides to pose as his wife and fool him into thinking he's married to her and the father of her three children.

This is a very similar plot to that of the original Overboard, with Russell portraying a character much like that of Faris', while Hawn was the rich person on the yacht that develops amnesia.

The new Overboard movie will be released on April 20.

The comedy ultimately helped Faris find love again after her split from husband Chris Pratt. The 41-year-old actress is currently dating Michael Barrett, who was the cinematographer on the comedy.

Here's a look at one of their latest outings:

RELATED CONTENT:

Anna Faris Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Tiny Yellow Bikini on 'Overboard' Set -- See the Pic!

'Overboard' Remake Is a 'Complete Reversal' From Original

EXCLUSIVE: Goldie Hawn Tears Up Watching Flashback Footage From 'Overboard' 30 Years Ago

Related Gallery