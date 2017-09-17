Anna Faris Makes First Public Appearance Since Chris Pratt Split at 2017 Emmys

Faris and Pratt announced their separation on Aug. 6, and share one child together, 4-year-old Jack. Since the breakup, Faris has shared some pointed relationship advice on her weekly podcast, Unqualified.

“Life is too short for you to be in relationships where you are not feeling like this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you in every way,” she said to one caller last month, who shared her insecurities about the way her boyfriend’s coworker teases him about being in a relationship. “Don’t be afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right.”