Anna Faris Makes First Public Appearance Since Chris Pratt Split at 2017 Emmys
Anna Faris made an appearance at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday, her first red carpet since announcing her split from estranged husband Chris Pratt last month.
The 40-year-old actress donned a sparkly purple Marc Jacobs halter gown, keeping her blond locks down. She didn't stop for interviews.
Faris later presented an award onstage with her Mom co-star, Allison Janney.
Faris and Pratt announced their separation on Aug. 6, and share one child together, 4-year-old Jack. Since the breakup, Faris has shared some pointed relationship advice on her weekly podcast, Unqualified.
“Life is too short for you to be in relationships where you are not feeling like this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you in every way,” she said to one caller last month, who shared her insecurities about the way her boyfriend’s coworker teases him about being in a relationship. “Don’t be afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right.”
Meanwhile, ET recently spoke with Janney, who called the star "courageous."
"She has so much love and support on the set of Mom," Janney shared. "She's a very courageous and strong girl and very professional and love her so much, as do[es] everyone. And we love Chris too. We love them both. It's sad when, you know, people who have to go separate ways, but we support them both and love them both very much."
