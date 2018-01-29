Anna Faris on 'Mom' Co-Star Allison Janney's Oscar Nomination: 'Nobody Deserves It More' (Exclusive)

Anna Faris is supporting her Mom co-star, Allison Janney.



ET caught up with the 41-year-old actress at a celebration for the series' 100th episode in Los Angeles over the weekend, where she couldn't stop gushing over the I, Tonya star.



Faris said she will definitely be cheering on Janney at this year's Academy Awards. Janney is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Tonya Harding's mom, LaVona Golden, in the Craig Gillespie-directed film about the former figure skater's life.



"I'm so thrilled for her," Faris gushed to ET's Leanne Aguilera. "I was telling her yesterday -- I was like, 'If I liked you a little bit less, I would be feeling some envy!' But, no. Nobody deserves it more!"



"She's such a brilliant person and, more importantly, a wonderful person," Faris added. "She always brings morale up, and I feel so lucky to be working with a group of brilliant women [for Mom]. It feels very rare."



Faris continued to marvel over Janney, recalling one of their very first conversations.



"We had friends in common, and she took my arm and she said, 'I know we are destined to be friends,'" Faris explained. "I was like, 'I love this woman.' And I learned from her. I couldn't drive to work every day and sort of feel the joy without her."



"I love her so much," she added. "I annoy her, I know I do, 'cause I'm always knocking on her dressing room door. I'm like, 'Allison, come out and play with me!' But I just feel incredibly fortunate."



When the Oscar nominations were announced earlier this month, Faris was one of the first celebrities to congratulate her co-star-turned-pal.



"Congrats mommy!!!" Faris captioned a portrait of herself and Janney. "I love you."

Congrats mommy!!! I love you. A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Jan 23, 2018 at 6:06pm PST

