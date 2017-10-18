Anna Faris Praises Ex Chris Pratt, Says They Still 'Love' and 'Adore' Each Other

There's no bad blood between Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, according to the actress.

The two announced their split after eight years of marriage in August, but Faris insists that they're amicable exes.

"There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still,” the 40-year-old Mom star tells People. “We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up -- unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter."