Anna Faris Praises Ex Chris Pratt, Says They Still 'Love' and 'Adore' Each Other
There's no bad blood between Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, according to the actress.
The two announced their split after eight years of marriage in August, but Faris insists that they're amicable exes.
"There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still,” the 40-year-old Mom star tells People. “We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up -- unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter."
Faris doesn't seem shocked about the public's response to her breakup from the 38-year-old actor. "It’s understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together," she says. "All I can say about that is, it’s all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through."
Her new book, Unqualified, comes out on Oct. 24, and she admits that she wasn't thrilled about the timing of its release. “The idea of all this happening and culminating with the book as well, it was like, ‘Oh boy, how do I frame this?'” she confides. “At first I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy timing.’ Now it sort of feels like maybe in a way everything that’s happened helps bring it full circle.”
As for how she's doing post-split, Faris says, “The best I can manage is to throw my hands in the air and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m talking about but I have a couple of things figured out. And then life threw me a curve ball and I realized, ‘Oh wow, I really don’t know what I’m talking about.’”
Last month, Faris' Mom co-star, Allison Janney, spoke exclusively to ET about how it's been on set since the actress' breakup from Pratt.
"She has so much love and support on the set of Mom," Janney, 57, shared. "She's a very courageous and strong girl and very professional and love her so much, as do[es] everyone -- and we love Chris too. We love them both. It's sad when, you know, people who have to go separate ways, but we support them both and love them both very much."