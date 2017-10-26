Anna Faris Says Her Mom Will Not Read New Memoir as a 'Gift' to Her

Anna Faris' book came out on Tuesday, and while she has the full support of her estranged husband, Chris Pratt, there's another family member who won't be reading it.

During her Thursday appearance on The Chew, the actress opened up about why she felt compelled to write Unqualified -- and revealed that her mom decided to give her a "gift" by not reading it.

"It feels very vulnerable to have a book come out, because normally I've been able to hide behind characters, and because I have this podcast, where I foolishly give relationship advice, and I don't know what I'm talking about at all.... but it sort of stemmed from that idea," Faris explained. "What I found with the podcast is that there's all these sort of common issues that's heartbreak, jealousy, insecurity, loneliness, and I write about in my book, and now it's terrifying."

"Everybody knows a lot about you now," co-host Clinton Kelly noted, to which Faris candidly replied: "My mom said, 'Annie, I'm going to give you a gift. I'm not going to read your book.' I was like, 'Mom! Thank you!'"