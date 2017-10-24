Anna Faris Says She Was Sexually Harassed by a Director On Set: 'He Slapped My A**'

While Faris says she attempted to laugh off the director's behavior, that was not how she was feeling on the inside. "I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird,’" she continues. "And that’s how I dismissed it. I was like, ‘Well, this isn’t a thing. Like, it’s not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.’ But it made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male."

Faris, who was joined by UnReal and Ballers actress Arielle Kebbel, notes that she thinks women are "conditioned to giggle" in these types of situations.