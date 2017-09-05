Anna Faris Says She's 'Scared' About Releasing 'Intimate' Memoir Including Insights Into Chris Pratt Marriage

Faris' podcast co-host and producer, Sim Sarna, then comments that he couldn't believe how "revealing" the actress gets in the book, and confirms that she speaks a lot about her personal life.

"It’s just my experiences," Faris says. "It’s just sort of how I felt as a really quiet kid with headgear, and then suddenly being an actress in L.A. and ... basically how I haven't felt comfortable in my own skin."

According to excerpts obtained by Entertainment Weekly last month, Unqualified features Faris marveling about her and Pratt's happier days, along with a foreword written by Pratt himself.

"She is fierce and very loyal, she rarely punishes people," Pratt writes. "But when she does, it's powerful and terrifying, and when it's over, it's really over."

"(Power and terror are acceptable in a partner but absolutely necessary in a mother, as far as I'm concerned)," he continues. "And she does mother very well, both our son, Jack, and me, when needed."