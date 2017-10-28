Anna Faris Spotted on Lunch Date with Rumored Boyfriend Michael Barrett

"It wasn't guarded, it was friendly and a bit flirty," an eyewitness told ET at the time. "She was definitely happy. She seemed carefree and very relaxed. It seemed flirty, for sure, but there wasn't any PDA or obvious signs that they were a couple."

Faris and Pratt announced their separation in August, after eight years of marriage. The two have since remained amicable in the spotlight, with the Guardians of the Galaxy star even writing the foreward to Faris' new book, Unqualified.

Se more in the video below.