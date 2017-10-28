Anna Faris Spotted on Lunch Date with Rumored Boyfriend Michael Barrett
Anna Faris and her rumored new boyfriend are in Seattle!
The 40-year-old actress was spotted enjoying a lunch date with cinematographer Michael Barrett at Cutters Crabhouse.
In photos obtained by TMZ, Faris and Barrett appear to be sharing a bottle of wine. They're photographed staring into each other's eyes, while Faris affectionately holds onto his arm.
The couple were spotted on several dinner dates around Los Angeles last month, and on Sept. 10, they were photographed meeting up at a carnival Faris was at with her and Chris Pratt's 5-year-old son, Jack.
"It wasn't guarded, it was friendly and a bit flirty," an eyewitness told ET at the time. "She was definitely happy. She seemed carefree and very relaxed. It seemed flirty, for sure, but there wasn't any PDA or obvious signs that they were a couple."
Faris and Pratt announced their separation in August, after eight years of marriage. The two have since remained amicable in the spotlight, with the Guardians of the Galaxy star even writing the foreward to Faris' new book, Unqualified.
