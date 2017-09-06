Anna Faris Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Separation From Chris Pratt -- See the Pic

Pratt had given his now-ex an upgraded wedding ring in December 2016. Faris showed off her new bling on the red carpet for the Passengers Los Angeles premiere, where she told press that it was an early Christmas present.

The couple's separation after eight years of marriage came as a surprise to many. In individual social media posts, the pair -- who are parents to a 5-year-old son, Jack -- explained their reasoning for going their separate ways.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," Faris shared on Instagram. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."

Faris has been somewhat vocal about her breakup, sharing relationship advice on her weekly podcast, Unqualified, about knowing "your worth, and your independence."