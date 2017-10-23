Anna Faris Talks Jealousy, Heartbreak and Still Being ‘Great Friends’ With Ex Chris Pratt: ‘He’s Amazing’
Anna Faris gushed about her “amazing” ex-husband, Chris Pratt, and how the pair remain “great friends,” during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday.
The former couple announced their split in August, though, Pratt wrote the forward of Faris’ new book, Unqualified, which comes out on Tuesday.
“He was so kind to do that,” Faris, 40, said, explaining that Pratt got an advance copy of the book.
“We’re great,” she continued. “He’s amazing. We’re great friends and we always will be.”
When host Kelly Ripa commented how important it is to remain friends, Faris passionately agreed, responding, “It’s so true,” adding that “life is too short.”
Unqualified is based on the Mom star’s podcast, on which she interviews celebrities and calls strangers with the intent of giving them advice.
“I decided to write a book about my life experiences and when I started, I thought, ‘This will be a great journey. This is a great idea. I know what I’m doing. I’m 40, I can write a book,’” recalled Faris, who has a 5-year-old son, Jack, with Pratt. “[Then] it’s like, ‘No. What was I thinking? This is a terrible idea.’”
“But what I like to think is the takeaway [is] that a lot of our problems tend to be universal -- the idea of jealousy, loneliness, heartbreak,” she continued. “There’s a commonality no matter what profession you’re in or where you live and that’s something the podcast has taught me. We all have the same stuff going on.”
