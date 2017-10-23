Anna Faris Talks Jealousy, Heartbreak and Still Being ‘Great Friends’ With Ex Chris Pratt: ‘He’s Amazing’

Anna Faris gushed about her “amazing” ex-husband, Chris Pratt, and how the pair remain “great friends,” during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday.

The former couple announced their split in August, though, Pratt wrote the forward of Faris’ new book, Unqualified, which comes out on Tuesday.

“He was so kind to do that,” Faris, 40, said, explaining that Pratt got an advance copy of the book.

“We’re great,” she continued. “He’s amazing. We’re great friends and we always will be.”