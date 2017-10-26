Anna Wintour Eats Fast Food, Reveals Who She’d Never Invite Back to the Met Gala
Even Anna Wintour isn’t safe in James Corden’s game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”! The 67-year-old Vogue editor-in-chief played a special version of the gross-out game on Wednesday night.
“We read that your worst nightmare to eat is actual fast food,” Corden told the fashion influencer.
He then showed some of the food choices, including a “heart attack on a plate,” which is a cheeseburger with bacon in a donut, bacon wrapped pizza, and deep fried butter.
Wintour immediately was forced to eat the bacon-wrapped pizza when she was asked to rank four top designers from best to worst.
“They’re all masters of their universe!” she insisted before taking a bite and declaring, “It’s covered in grease.”
Corden wasn’t immune to the pressure. Wintour asked the British host which celebrity was his least favorite to speak with at one of her dinner parties.
“It’s somebody so famous and it was so boring. I can’t because I’ll run into them and it’s a terrible thing to say, isn’t it?” he said of the mystery person before downing some bull’s penis.
But Wintour wasn’t afraid to answer some questions, saying she’d never invite Donald Trump back to the Met Gala and calling the rumors of her love affair with Bob Marley “fake news.”
“I’ve never actually met Bob Marley. I’m sorry to disappoint,” she said, before jokingly saying she would “absolutely” sleep with the singer had she met him.
