Anna Wintour Eats Fast Food, Reveals Who She’d Never Invite Back to the Met Gala

Even Anna Wintour isn’t safe in James Corden’s game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”! The 67-year-old Vogue editor-in-chief played a special version of the gross-out game on Wednesday night.

“We read that your worst nightmare to eat is actual fast food,” Corden told the fashion influencer.

He then showed some of the food choices, including a “heart attack on a plate,” which is a cheeseburger with bacon in a donut, bacon wrapped pizza, and deep fried butter.

Wintour immediately was forced to eat the bacon-wrapped pizza when she was asked to rank four top designers from best to worst.