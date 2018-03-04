Anne Hathaway Calls Out Her 'Corny Haters' 5 Years After Oscar Win

Anne Hathaway is calling out the "haters" on Oscar night.

The 35-year-old actress won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2013 for her role as Fantine in Tom Hooper's adaptation of Les Miserables. But what should have been a memorable evening for Hathaway was met with criticism over her controversial Oscar dress and her overall experience five years ago.

"I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best," Hathaway wrote, alongside a photo of her onstage during her Oscar acceptance speech.

Even though Hathaway still had unpleasant memories of her big Oscar night, she ended her Instagram post on a more positive note, praising this year's nominees and reminding them to soak in every second.

"To all the nominees, I hope you have a BLAST tonight doing all that #bestlife #oscars stuff," she concluded.

Following her controversial last-minute Oscar wardrobe switcheroo in 2013, Hathaway felt the need to explain her decision to abandon a Valentino gown for the pale pink, pointy side boob-baring Prada dress that will forever mark her Academy Awards win.

"It came to my attention late Saturday night that there would be a dress worn to the Oscars that is remarkably similar to the Valentino I had intended to wear. And so I decided it was best for all involved to change my plans," Hathaway said in a statement at the time. "Though I love the dress I did wear, it was a difficult last-minute decision as I had so looked forward to wearing Valentino in honor of the deep and meaningful relationship I have enjoyed with the house and with Valentino himself."

In 2016, Hathaway confessed to faking her happiness when she won her Oscar.

"I felt very uncomfortable. I kind of lost my mind doing that movie and it hadn't come back yet," she told The Guardian at the time, referring to her Les Mis role. "Then I had to stand up in front of people and feel something I don't feel which is uncomplicated happiness. It's an obvious thing, you win an Oscar and you're supposed to be happy. I didn't feel that way."

