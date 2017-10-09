Ansel Elgort and Lily James Put Their Chemistry to the Test in 'Baby Driver' Bonus Feature (Exclusive)

Baby Driver, available now digitally and on DVD, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, hails from visionary director Edgar Wright and co-stars Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and The Punisher's Jon Bernthal.

The home video release boasts more than two hours of bonus material, which, in addition to more behind-the-scenes "making of" featurettes, includes extended and deleted scenes, as well as Elgort's audition tape and "Mozart in a Go-Kart," footage of the actor riding shotgun alongside the film's stunt team to train for the role.

'I did as many [stunts] as they’d allow me to do. I had a parkour double, a driving double...You look up at these guys and say, 'Those are the real tough guys. Those are who I want to be like,'" Elgort told ET at the film’s premiere, while Hamm said, for his part, "I'm 46 years old. I got nothing left to prove."