Ansel Elgort and Lily James Put Their Chemistry to the Test in 'Baby Driver' Bonus Feature (Exclusive)
Sure, Baby Driver has bank robbers and shootouts and plenty of car chases, but the action flick also revolves around a love story -- and that romance would not have worked if Baby (played by everyone’s favorite multihyphenate actor-singer-DJ, Ansel Elgort) and his diner waitress paramour, Debora (Lily James), didn't have electric chemistry.
In this clip from the bonus materials on Baby Driver's home video release, debuting on ET, Elgort and James develop their characters and onscreen connection during a costume test, sweetly dancing to "Baby Let Me Take You (In My Arms)" by The Detroit Emeralds, off the film's ace soundtrack.
Baby Driver, available now digitally and on DVD, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, hails from visionary director Edgar Wright and co-stars Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and The Punisher's Jon Bernthal.
The home video release boasts more than two hours of bonus material, which, in addition to more behind-the-scenes "making of" featurettes, includes extended and deleted scenes, as well as Elgort's audition tape and "Mozart in a Go-Kart," footage of the actor riding shotgun alongside the film's stunt team to train for the role.
'I did as many [stunts] as they’d allow me to do. I had a parkour double, a driving double...You look up at these guys and say, 'Those are the real tough guys. Those are who I want to be like,'" Elgort told ET at the film’s premiere, while Hamm said, for his part, "I'm 46 years old. I got nothing left to prove."
If you missed Baby Driver in theaters, here is the movie’s official synopsis:
"Baby (Elgort) -- a talented, young getaway driver -- relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom."