Anthony Bourdain Slams Harvey Weinstein After Girlfriend Asia Argento Alleges He Sexually Assaulted Her

Anthony Bourdain is calling out Hollywood's elite for staying silent after numerous women -- including his girlfriend, Asia Argento -- have come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed and/or assaulted them.

The celebrity chef went on a Twitter rant on Tuesday, outright berating designer Donna Karan for her remarks about the Weinstein accusers and seemingly shading Matt Damon for not speaking out about the allegations against the high-powered studio mogul. This was in addition to overall slamming Weinstein's alleged indecent behavior.

Bourdain's tweets come after Argento alleged in a New Yorker piece published on Tuesday that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her.