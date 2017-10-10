Anthony Bourdain Slams Harvey Weinstein After Girlfriend Asia Argento Alleges He Sexually Assaulted Her
Anthony Bourdain is calling out Hollywood's elite for staying silent after numerous women -- including his girlfriend, Asia Argento -- have come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed and/or assaulted them.
The celebrity chef went on a Twitter rant on Tuesday, outright berating designer Donna Karan for her remarks about the Weinstein accusers and seemingly shading Matt Damon for not speaking out about the allegations against the high-powered studio mogul. This was in addition to overall slamming Weinstein's alleged indecent behavior.
Bourdain's tweets come after Argento alleged in a New Yorker piece published on Tuesday that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her.
WATCH: Megyn Kelly Slams Donna Karan's Controversial Comments on Harvey Weinstein
"@AsiaArgento, I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world," he wrote along with a link to the article.
Bourdain then followed up that message with the tweet: "Can we use the word 'rapist' now? #Weinstein."
The 61-year-old TV star also slammed Karan, who, when asked by the Daily Mail about the Weinstein sexual harassment allegations, suggested that women were "asking for it" by the way they dress. The 69-year-old designer later released a statement, saying her comments were "taken out of context."
Posting a Donna Karan ad to his Twitter, Bourdain wrote: "To @dkny, How many 17 year olds have you dressed like they are, in your words, 'asking for it'?"
The tweets didn't stop there. He then seemingly went after Damon -- who won an Oscar with Ben Affleck for Good Will Hunting, which Weinstein's Miramax company distributed -- following a report that the 47-year-old star helped to nix a 2004 article that was to expose the Hollywood heavyweight's alleged misconduct. In an interview with Deadline on Tuesday, Damon denied that he tried to put a stop to the Weinstein story.
"Looking forward to THE BOURNE APOLOGY in which Jason fights off attempts to expose a pimp," Bourdain tweeted, clearly alluding to Damon's Jason Bourne character in The Bourne Identity film franchise.
Bourdain also spoke out in defense of Rose McGowan after she was mentioned in last week's New York Times article as being one of the eight women who reached a settlement with Weinstein "after an episode in a hotel room."
"Can everyone who dismissed @rosemcgowan now do the right thing and go f**k themselves?" he wrote.
MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie Claim Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Them
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Weinstein, Sallie Hofmeister, issued a statement in response to the shocking allegations made in The New Yorker article, saying that the 65-year-old movie producer denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.
“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," reads the statement. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”
Bourdain is not the only one speaking out in Hollywood. Meryl Streep, Dame Judi Dench, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney and Jennifer Lawrence are just a few of the many celebrities to rebuke Weinstein's alleged despicable behavior.
Here's a look at how the A-listers have responded to the news: