Anton Yelchin Statue Unveiled in Moving Service With Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Stars

Anton Yelchin is not forgotten. The late actor was remembered in a special star-studded service on Sunday as a statue of him was unveiled at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery by his parents, Irina and Victor Yelchin.

Many stars attended the service to honor the late Star Trek actor, who passed away in June 2016 after a serious car accident. Jennifer Lawrence, Simon Pegg, Emile Hirsch, J.J. Abrams, and Jon Voight all paid their respects during the service.