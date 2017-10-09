Anton Yelchin Statue Unveiled in Moving Service With Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Stars
Anton Yelchin is not forgotten. The late actor was remembered in a special star-studded service on Sunday as a statue of him was unveiled at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery by his parents, Irina and Victor Yelchin.
Many stars attended the service to honor the late Star Trek actor, who passed away in June 2016 after a serious car accident. Jennifer Lawrence, Simon Pegg, Emile Hirsch, J.J. Abrams, and Jon Voight all paid their respects during the service.
Anton’s former co-star, Zoe Saldana, was one of the speakers at the moving event.
“It is a bittersweet morning because, one, we’re here for Anton, and, two, he’s not here with us, but it really alleviates my heart to know that we’re going to keep him alive,” Saldana told the crowd.
Anton’s mother, Irina, was visibly emotional throughout the service and took the time to honor her son’s legacy in a touching speech.
“Every day he was giving me and Victor joy, happiness, and enormous love,” she said. “He was a unique, beautiful human being, an old soul. People who had the chance to meet Anton at least once, immediately could recognize and feel how special he is.”
