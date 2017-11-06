Antonio Banderas Mourns the Death of His Mother Ana Bandera Gallego

Antonio Banderas is mourning the loss of his mother, Ana Bandera Gallego.

The 57-year-old actor took to social media on Saturday to share the news.

“At six o’clock early this morning, our mother Ana Bandera Gallego left us forever,” he wrote in Spanish on Twitter. “May God keep her in the place she deserves.”

The tweet was accompanied by an old black-and-white photo of Gallego, who was 84 at the time of her death.