Antonio Banderas Shares Wise Words in Clip From Andrea Bocelli Biopic, 'The Music of Silence' (Exclusive)

Andrea Bocelli is perhaps the most famous opera singer in the world -- not to mention, he's collaborated with everyone from Ariana Grande to Ed Sheeran and Jennifer Lopez -- and the story of how he overcame all odds to achieve his dreams is the subject of the upcoming film, The Music of Silence.

In this exclusive clip, the Maestro (played by Antonio Banderas) explains exactly how music is found in silence. "You have a great advantage, you're already familiar with sounds," he explains to his blind pupil. "They guide your steps through life. But the music of silence will be your guide through the interior of yourself. And that, which you discover, you will express through the beautiful perfection of song."

Bocelli lost his eyesight due to glaucoma, yet went on to perform for the likes of Pope Francis, President Obama and the Royals. The Music of Silence, directed by Michael Radford (Academy Award-nominated for Il Postino) and starring Toby Sebastian (who played Trystane Martell on Game of Thrones) features early compositions by Bocelli that were previously unreleased.

Watch the trailer for The Music of Silence:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Based on the extraordinary true story of Andrea Bocelli, a blind boy, who against all odds becomes one of the most world renowned opera singers. To date, he has sold over 80 million records worldwide.​"

The Music of Silence opens in theaters and is available digitally and on VOD on Feb. 2.

