Are Jenny Slate and Chris Evans Dating Again? All the Clues They're Back Together!

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are the friendliest exes ever -- assuming they're still exes, that is!

The pair, who broke up in January after less than a year of dating, have fans speculating that they're back together, following a series of clues on social media.

Rumors first started to swirl as the two were spotted hanging out in Atlanta, Georgia, last month -- before exchanging flirty messages on Twitter.

"How's your handwriting? Can you write me a note?" Evans tweeted at Slate. "Let's cut class!"

"This is terrifying and exhilarating. Meet me behind the gym after science. I have shark bites," she replied.