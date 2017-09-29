Are 'Shahs of Sunset's' Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi and Shalom Back Together? Star Shares Racy Pic in Bed
Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Shalom Yeyoushalmi may be back together.
On Friday, Gharachedaghi shared a racy pic on Instagram of her lying on top of her shirtless estranged husband in bed. While you can't see his face, GG tags him in it.
"They’re hanging out and talking again. They are on good terms and are seeing where fate takes them," a source close to the ex-couple tells ET. "GG has a healthy outlook on life. She goes where things take her. She’s free spirited."
A rep for GG wouldn't confirm the reconciliation, telling ET, "I guess you just never know what each new day will bring."
According to E! News, who first reported the possible reconciliation, GG responded to her co-star Mike Shouhed's comment, writing, "I told @shalom310 this morning, let's have a photoshoot for this shirt! He slept while I used his body as a prop lol! #GoodHusband."
In May, ET learned that GG filed for divorce from Yeroushalmi after less than four months of marriage.
The Bravo star's publicist told ET at the time that she was "doing great" despite her split.
"GG has filed for divorce and hopes to end the marriage as simply and respectfully as possible. She is doing great and spending time with her family and doing some traveling."
