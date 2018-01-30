Are ’Total Bellas’ Star Nikki Bella and John Cena Canceling Their Wedding?

Is there trouble in paradise for John Cena and Nikki Bella?

A new teaser for season three of Total Bellas was released on Tuesday highlighting what appears to be a tough time for the pair.

"So we really want to call this off?" a distraught Nikki asks Cena, as the two talk about their future together. The pair got engaged last April and have been gushing about each other ever since.

"I'm in love," Cena told ET in November. "You know, if you've ever been in love, you know what it's about. I'm in love."

"I'm excited to go through the [wedding planning] process," he continued. "That's cool because [wedding planning] forces us to make time. And making time for this event means we get time with each other. So, I'm looking forward to it."

The clip also stirs up pregnancy rumors. Watch how everything unfolds in the video below.

Season three of Total Bellas premieres spring 2018.

