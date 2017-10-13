Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Nonna’s 92nd Birthday in Sweet Post With Her New Grey Hair: Pic!

Two grey ladies! Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Thursday to share some birthday love for her Nonna and in the process also showed off her new grey locks.

“Happppppy birthday queen motha ! the epitome of style, grace, hilariousness and bad ass Italian grandmotherness. the toughest of cookies and an inspiration to all ! I'm SO GRATEFUL to be here with her to celebrate ! 92 neva looked so fly,” Grande captioned the selfie with her grandmother.

Grande debuted her grey hair last week, showing off the lighter look on Instagram.