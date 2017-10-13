Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Nonna’s 92nd Birthday in Sweet Post With Her New Grey Hair: Pic!
Two grey ladies! Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Thursday to share some birthday love for her Nonna and in the process also showed off her new grey locks.
“Happppppy birthday queen motha ! the epitome of style, grace, hilariousness and bad ass Italian grandmotherness. the toughest of cookies and an inspiration to all ! I'm SO GRATEFUL to be here with her to celebrate ! 92 neva looked so fly,” Grande captioned the selfie with her grandmother.
Grande debuted her grey hair last week, showing off the lighter look on Instagram.
But this week it was all about celebrating her main lady. Nonna has gotten a celebrity status of her own over the years as she’s made several appearances on Grande’s social media accounts.
In April 2016, Nonna was in the audience of The Tonight Show when Grande was talking to host Jimmy Fallon.
“When I told her I was going to take her here to meet you, she was like, ‘Oh, I gotta start planning my outfit,’” Grande told Fallon of Nonna. “And I was like, ‘Nonna what do you think is going to come from this?’ And she was like, ‘You never know, I’m very naughty!’”
Grande recently wrapped her extensive and emotional Dangerous Woman tour in Asia.
“I will missssss u all and this tour very very much. thank you for your energy. for celebrating us, each other and yourselves at these shows each night. for giving life to our art and for living the message of this tour every day,” she wrote in late September.
