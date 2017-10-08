Ariana Grande Debuts a Brand New Gray 'Do -- See the Pic!
Talk about a total transformation!
Ariana Grande debuted a whole new look on her Instagram on Saturday -- long, flowing gray locks!
Apparently too many people thought the new shade was silver, so the 24-year-old singer made sure to correct them in the caption, writing, "btw(it's grey)."
It even looks like she may be moving away from the signature high ponytail, as her selfie featured flowing locks topped with tiny braided buns.
Grande rocked her new 'do while out with friends on Saturday, as seen in a group pic they all took while overlooking the Los Angeles skyline.
