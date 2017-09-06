Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews Band and More to Headline 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
Some of the biggest names in music are coming together for a good cause.
After the white nationalist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August, where protesters holding flaming torches, weapons and Nazi symbols marched to protest the town's removal of a statue of Confederate Army general Robert E. Lee, many across the country were left feeling empty and confused.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews Band and many other artists are hosting A Concert for Charlottesville, an evening of music and unity in response to the recent event, which left one woman, Heather Heyer, dead and 20 injured after a car drove through a crowd of counterprotesters.
The show will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at UVA's Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. Pharrell Williams, Chris Stapleton, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots, Cage the Elephant and other special guests will also perform.
The concert is free for members of the Charlottesville and University of Virginia communities through an online request process. Attendees are encouraged to make a donation to the "Concert for Charlottesville Fund" at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, which will help victims of the events in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12, their families, first responders and organizations devoted to the promotion of healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide.
Many celebrities spoke out against President Donald Trump's comments following the devastating incident, in which he accused "both sides" of violence during a press conference. See what some of them had to say in the video below.