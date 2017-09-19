Ariana Grande Laughs Off Almost Falling Off Stage: 'Can't Believe We Made It to the Second to Last Show'
Nice save, Ariana Grande!
The Dangerous Woman singer played a dangerous game with high heels and a platform on Monday night, nearly falling down were it not for her balance and some quick-reflexed dancers.
"Can't believe we made it to the second to last show without me slipping on that slippery a** stool honestly I'll take it," the 24-year-old pop star captioned the video on Instagram.
Naturally, Grande's mom came out in support of her daughter, tweeting, "This is such a wonderful clip though...fans so concerned screaming, your adorable laughs & then Perfect Singing & you landed like a pro!! Xo."
A true pro, indeed!
Grande is wrapping up what has been an emotional tour, after a terror attack at one of her shows in Manchester, England, prompted much of the music industry to come together for the uplifting One Love Manchester benefit concert.
