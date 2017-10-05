Ariana Grande Opens Up About Touring After 'Traumatic' Manchester Bombing: 'The Show Was Too Important'
Ariana Grande has been through a lot this year.
The 24-year-old pop star spoke with Coveteur about her decision to keep busy after a bomb went off following her concert in Manchester, England, in May. While her fans would have completely understood had she decided to take some time off, she instead continued her Dangerous Woman Tour, only rescheduling a few shows, and returned to the city for a benefit concert a few weeks later.
"I don’t think I’ve been through anything as traumatic as [what] we’ve been through," she says of the bombing. "So…[tour] can be a lot."
Grande adds of her world tour that "calling it off and going home was not an option."
"The message of the show was too important," she explains. "For the crew and everyone involved, it’s become more than just a show for us. We are really grateful to be here and really grateful for this show."
Grande's final show was in Hong Kong on Sept. 21, and she admits in her interview with Coveteur, which was conducted just prior to her ending her world tour, that it's time to get away for a while. "I think what I’m probably going to do [after the tour] is check in on my health," she says.
The "Problem" singer is also all about continuing her message of love. “I think the most important thing is to have each other’s backs. When you see something or hear something that’s upsetting, or someone says something that’s upsetting, even if it’s not to you, just say something and be there and support each other," she says, adding that women need to be there for one another. "Misogyny is ever-present, and we have to be there to support one another. That’s really it. It’s about the sisterhood. There’s no competing in that. We have to lift each other up, not try and claw each other down."
After wrapping the European leg of her tour, Grande penned a sweet message to her loyal fans, thanking them for "wiping" away her tears.
