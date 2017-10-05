Ariana Grande Opens Up About Touring After 'Traumatic' Manchester Bombing: 'The Show Was Too Important'

Grande's final show was in Hong Kong on Sept. 21, and she admits in her interview with Coveteur, which was conducted just prior to her ending her world tour, that it's time to get away for a while. "I think what I’m probably going to do [after the tour] is check in on my health," she says.

The "Problem" singer is also all about continuing her message of love. “I think the most important thing is to have each other’s backs. When you see something or hear something that’s upsetting, or someone says something that’s upsetting, even if it’s not to you, just say something and be there and support each other," she says, adding that women need to be there for one another. "Misogyny is ever-present, and we have to be there to support one another. That’s really it. It’s about the sisterhood. There’s no competing in that. We have to lift each other up, not try and claw each other down."