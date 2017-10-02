Ariana Grande Responds to Deadly Las Vegas Shooting: 'My Heart Is Breaking'
Ariana Grande is calling for gun control after the deadly Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night, that left over 50 people dead and over 400 injured.
"My heart is breaking for Las Vegas," Grande tweeted on Monday. "We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism."
The 24-year-old singer's manager, Scooter Braun, also addressed the mass shooting on Instagram, expressing his deep sadness. Braun was instrumental in organizing Grande's star-studded One Love Manchester concert in June, with proceeds benefiting the relatives of the 22 people killed in May after a bomb went off at the singer's concert in Manchester, England.
"What took place in Las Vegas last night should never happen. What took place in Manchester should never happen," Braun wrote. "What took place in Charlottesville should never happen. But they are all happening. And ALL of them are terrorist attacks. They all strike fear in our ability to live our lives. They all make us question taking our children, our friends, our loved ones... to public events that are supposed to bring us joy... in fear of devastation. They are all attacks on our way of life and our way of love."
"So as we think about those lost and those hurt this morning... what do you and I owe them?" he continued. "We owe them our courage. We owe them our faith. We owe them our strength and our spirit to rise up and come together and demand not only better now but better Tomorrow. When I was in Manchester I witnessed something defiant. At the end of the One Love Manchester show... only 2 weeks after the attack and less then 24 hours since the London attack...when the cameras were off... the crowd of 55,000 brave souls started to sing. They echoed the words, 'Manchester we're strong, we're strong, we're strong. We'll keep singing our songs, our songs, our songs!' This repeated for 15 minutes as they exited. Defiance in the face of fear. Las Vegas we're strong. We're strong. We're strong. We'll keep singing our songs...Together. RIP to those lost."
On Sunday, Mariah Carey -- who has a residency in Caesars Palace -- was live via satellite on Good Morning Britain just moments after news of the fatal shooting broke, when she reacted with shock at the tragedy.
