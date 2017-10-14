Ariana Grande Shares Sweet PDA Pic with Boyfriend Mac Miller

Grande and Miller were first linked romantically in August 2016, but met for the first time when Grande was 19.

"We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent," she told Cosmopolitanin March. "We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing."

"We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time," she added.

