Ariana Grande Slays Halloween With 'Feud'-Inspired Bette Davis Costume -- Pics!

She got Bette Davis eyes!

Ariana Grande slayed with her portrayal of acting icon Bette Davis in photos and videos posted on Instagram on Monday.

In a series of black-and-white pics and footage, the 24-year-old songstress channeled the late legend -- and killed it with every move!

Wearing a sparkly gown and with her hair perfectly styled like the actress, Grande was also filmed reenacting scenes and lip-syncing lines from Feud, based on Davis’ famous feud with actress Joan Crawford.