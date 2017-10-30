Ariana Grande SLAYS Halloween With 'Feud'-Inspired Bette Davis Costume -- Pics!
She got Bette Davis eyes!
Ariana Grande slayed with her portrayal of acting icon Bette Davis in photos and videos posted on Instagram on Monday.
In a series of black-and-white pics and footage, the 24-year-old songstress channeled the late legend -- and killed it with every move!
Wearing a sparkly gown and with her hair perfectly styled like the actress, Grande was also filmed reenacting scenes and lip-syncing lines from Feud, based on Davis’ famous feud with actress Joan Crawford.
She also posed on a couch with a friend, who was dressed up as Crawford.
“Joan and Bette,” Grande simply captioned the pic, in which she eyed an Academy Award sitting between the pair.
Further snaps showed the pair fighting over the golden trophy.
