Arie Luyendyk Jr. Calls Himself a 'Monster' in Explosive First 'Bachelor' Finale Promo (Exclusive)

Arie Luyendyk Jr. admits that his biggest "fear" is choosing the wrong woman.

In an exclusive sneak peek of next week's shocking finale of The Bachelor, Arie is seemingly uneasy about whether he has his heart set on Becca Kufrin or Lauren Burnham.

"I found love in two different women," the reality star, who said "I love you" to both ladies, confesses. "I could choose the wrong person. That's a real fear."

"I really feel terrified," he adds.

The clip then cuts to footage of Becca and Lauren, getting all dressed up and making their way outside as they await their fate with the race car driver turned real estate agent. Just moments before they hear the news from Arie himself, both Becca and Lauren believe they're "the one."

Despite who Arie ultimately chooses on the show, Becca or Lauren, ET has learned that everything has changed drastically. Multiple sources confirmed to ET that Arie is no longer with the woman he proposed to during the finale. The sources tell us the reality star called off his engagement to the season 22 winner (which will be revealed Monday on ABC) more than a month after filming wrapped. He and the runner-up who he'd sent home are now together as a couple.

To find out what happens between Arie, Becca and Lauren, be sure to tune into the three-hour season finale of The Bachelor next Monday, followed by a live two-hour special of After the Final Rose, airing next Tuesday on ABC.

In the meantime, watch the video below to hear what former Bachelor Ben Higgins told ET last month about Arie, and whether he'd be the Bachelor again himself! Plus, below, we have Ben's advice for how Arie should handle this messy final outcome.

