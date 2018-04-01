Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gets Backlash Over April Fool's Day Pregnancy Joke

Arie Luyendyk Jr. may want to just take a break from social media.

The 36-year-old race car driver is already reviled by many for the way he handled his final decision as The Bachelor -- proposing to contestant Becca Kufrin only to change his mind a few weeks later, un-propose to her and then propose to runner-up Lauren Burnham in a shocking finale. Fans reacted with shock and anger at how he handled it all, with Minnesota State Rep. jokingly (we think) drafting a bill to ban Luyendyk from entering the state.

His Twitter "joke" on Sunday didn't do much to change those opinions.

"Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91," Liyendyk wrote in a post on Twitter, accompanied by a what looks like a baby bump.

Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91pic.twitter.com/Mmx50ePDaB — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

There were a smattering of congratulations from fans. And then, 90 minutes later, he followed up with two words: "APRIL FOOLS!"

APRIL FOOLS! — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

Bad move, Arie.

The joke landed about as well as his actions on The Bachelor's finale, with many criticizing him for being insensitive and trivializing the difficulties some couples have in conceiving.

A sampling of the criticism:

So distasteful. You thought the world was against you before. You just poured gas on that fire. Hopefully you two don’t have to struggle with this issues so many women face each day. pic.twitter.com/VbwaOGdJh8 — Brooke Brooks (@TheBrookeBrooks) April 1, 2018

Love you guys but hopefully this isn’t a joke. A lot of people struggle with getting pregnant or loosing babies and that would be F’ed up and selfish. Just an odd day to share it is all. Hopefully a congrats will be in order. 💛 — GI💛NA (@GinaMara) April 1, 2018

I’m going to pretend you’re actually this stupid. This isn’t a joke. It’s sick. They’re acting like they’re pregnant when they’re not and there are millions of women struggling with their identity because they can’t get pregnant or can’t stay pregnant. — accionerd (@aprylmayjune7) April 1, 2018

Arie did have his defenders, of course, with some saying the critics were being oversensitive or unable to take a joke. But it's pretty clear he hasn't gained any new fans with his latest bait-and-switch.

Kufrin, meanwhile, is riding high despite being spurned on the show. She's had actual billboards erected to offer her support and is already filming her next foray into reality TV dating as the next Bachelorette.

