Arie Luyendyk Jr. Named the Next Bachelor in Shocking Reveal!

Strahan joked about Arie’s nickname, “the kissing bandit,” asking if he planned to keep the reputation.

“With the right woman. With the right woman obviously there has to be that chemistry there. Emily and I had it previously. I'm hoping to find that kind of love.”

It turns out, Arie has been hoping to be The Bachelor for quite some time. In 2016, he told Us Weekly that he had previously been approached to be The Bachelor, just like fellow contestant Luke Pell.

"I mean, [my situation was] almost word for word on that article," Arie said at the time. "Same exact deal. I just knew two days prior, but same deal: suit fittings; contracts that I signed, but they were delayed on signings on their end; booked flights. Maybe this is a common practice now to throw off fans — I don’t know.”