Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says Lauren Burnham Has 'Always' Had His Heart

Just days after the dramatic conclusion to their season of The Bachelor, race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. took his new bride-to-be, Lauren Burnham, for a few laps around the IndyCar race track in a car emblazoned with his name.

The fast and furious couple were in Florida for this weekend's INDYCAR’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Both Luyendyk and his father, Arie Luyendyk Sr., are IndyCar drivers.

The 36-year-old reality star talked to reporters after the race about his decision to break up with Becca Kufrin, which was done on-air in a tough-to-watch segment, and propose instead to Burnham.

"She always had my heart," Luyendyk Jr. said of his new fiancée. "And in the end it was a battle between my head and my heart, but she always had my heart."

Burnham, 25, also got the opportunity to take a spin around the track with legendary driver Mario Andretti, an experience she called "one of the top 5 coolest things I've ever done" in an Instagram post later.

Now that the couple can finally go public with their romance, they've been making the most of it and were spotted out in New York on Wednesday.

Still, it has't been all smooth sailing. Luyendyk has been declared persona non grata in Kufrin's home state of Minnesota. Find out more in the link below!

