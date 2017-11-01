Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Season of 'The Bachelor' Gets a Premiere Date -- Is It 'Worth the Wait'?
Get ready to celebrate the new year with new love (hopefully).
Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor will premiere on Jan. 1, 2018, because honestly, the premiere of this show should be a national holiday anyway.
Along with the big premiere date, ABC also revealed a brand new poster featuring Luyendyk's salt-and-pepper hair and his new tagline: "Worth the wait."
The 36-year-old race car driver has certainly been waiting. He last appeared on a Bachelor show in 2012, after getting his heart broken in the finale of Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette. Though Luyendyk's casting in September seemed to come out of nowhere, ABC executive Robert Mills told ET that the timing was right for the Arizona native to find love.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is 'Very Serious About Finding Love' (Exclusive)
"He's incredibly sincere," Mills insisted. "He's dated a lot of women since Emily, but he says he's never been in love since Emily, and that's a really interesting story to try to bring to completion this season on The Bachelor."
Get caught up on Luyendyk's fateful season of The Bachelorette with ET's Roses and Rose, with all new episodes Tuesdays on YouTube. Watch below.
The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.