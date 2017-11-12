Ariel Winter Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Levi Meaden, Shares Steamy Pic

Ariel Winter is more in love than ever when it comes to her boyfriend, Levi Meaden.

The 19-year-old Modern Family star took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate their one-year anniversary with a sweet message.

"Happy 1 year anniversary my love," Winter wrote. "I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world. Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you."

"P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah," she added alongside a pic of the two kissing in the water. "I love you."