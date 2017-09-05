Ariel Winter Defends Her Daisy Dukes: 'I Literally Do Not Try and Show My A**'
Ariel Winter has been rocking short shorts all summer, but wants fans to know that she's not intentionally trying to bare her butt.
On Monday, the Modern Family star was spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles while wearing a pair of cowboy boots and Daisy Dukes that showed off a bit of her butt cheeks.
This is the second time in a matter of a few days that Winter has been seen wearing tiny shorts while at the store.
WATCH: Ariel Winter Rocks Daisy Dukes and Cowboy Boots While Grocery Shopping With Boyfriend Levi Meaden
"I literally do not try and show my a** when I wear shorts," the 19-year-old actress tweeted on Tuesday. "My a** just eats them up and then I don't notice...awkward af."
This isn't the first time Winter has justified her scantily clad style. Last August, she defended her right to bare her butt on social media during an exclusive interview with ET.
"Everybody is so hyped up on the fact that I post photos where my butt's out. It's a butt. Everyone has a butt," Winter said. "I don't think it's crazy."
WATCH: Ariel Winter Hits the Gym For a Hardcore Booty Workout
She added, "It's like, 'Let me live! I'm enjoying my life, you're enjoying your life, you should be posting your butt if you like it, too!'"