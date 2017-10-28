Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Curves in Sexy Skeleton Costume with Levi Meaden

Winter, who just started attending classes at UCLA, has been dating Meaden for just under a year. The happy couple have been getting into the Halloween spirit, most recently at Knott's Scary Farm, where they were spotted sharing a few kisses.

In May, the star admitted to Jimmy Kimmel that she and Meaden are living together, also confessing that he does most of the cooking.

"My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can't cook at all," Winter told Kimmel. "He takes care of all that handy stuff, he's great, he does all that. I can bake a pie occasionally. Pumpkin and apple, I baked those two the other day. They were edible."

