Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Curves in Sexy Skeleton Costume with Levi Meaden
Who knew spooky skeletons could be so sexy?
Ariel Winter, 19, attended Just Jared's annual Halloween party on Friday night, where she flaunted her assets alongside her 30-year-old boyfriend Levi Meaden.
The couple both came dressed as skeletons, complete with spooky makeup, but the Modern Family star's sexy costume left little to the imagination. A black leotard adorned with a skeleton graphic hugged her curves, which she paired with black fishnets and thigh-high platform boots.
The actress paired the look with a plush skeleton unicorn purse, which she showed off on Snapchat.
Winter, who just started attending classes at UCLA, has been dating Meaden for just under a year. The happy couple have been getting into the Halloween spirit, most recently at Knott's Scary Farm, where they were spotted sharing a few kisses.
In May, the star admitted to Jimmy Kimmel that she and Meaden are living together, also confessing that he does most of the cooking.
"My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can't cook at all," Winter told Kimmel. "He takes care of all that handy stuff, he's great, he does all that. I can bake a pie occasionally. Pumpkin and apple, I baked those two the other day. They were edible."
