Ariel Winter Hits the Gym With Boyfriend Levi Meaden For a Hardcore Booty Workout -- Watch!

Ariel Winter's booty takes work!

The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Monday to show off her intense workout. 

"Working the 🍑 with @mackfit 😈," Winter captioned the video of herself working her backside. 

The 19-year-old actress, who hit the gym with boyfriend Levi Meaden, showed off her toned abs in a black-and-white sports bra and trendy leggings. Meaden, 29, looked casual in a blue tee and shorts. 

Winter and Meaden recently celebrated their 9-month anniversary. See more in the video below. 

