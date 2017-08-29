Ariel Winter Hits the Gym With Boyfriend Levi Meaden For a Hardcore Booty Workout -- Watch!
By
Ariel Winter's booty takes work!
The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Monday to show off her intense workout.
"Working the 🍑 with @mackfit 😈," Winter captioned the video of herself working her backside.
The 19-year-old actress, who hit the gym with boyfriend Levi Meaden, showed off her toned abs in a black-and-white sports bra and trendy leggings. Meaden, 29, looked casual in a blue tee and shorts.
Winter and Meaden recently celebrated their 9-month anniversary. See more in the video below.