Ariel Winter Responds to Backlash After Saying She Was Sexualized as a Child in Lengthy Rant

In her Instagram post, Winter says she received hateful tweets following the release of the interview that compared how she dresses now to how she was allegedly forced to dress as a minor.

"I'd like to address the tweets I get saying, 'you accused your mother of sexualizing you yet you're a whore," Winter writes. "I was a CHILD being dressed like I was 24. I was 8-13 years old. I wasn't an ADULT as I am now. As you mature at 16, 17, 18, you further develop your own identity and can make decisions for yourself. As a child, you do as you're told regardless of what is good for you."