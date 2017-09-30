Ariel Winter Rocks Daisy Dukes and Packs on the PDA with Boyfriend Levi Meaden at Knott's Scary Farm

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden aren’t afraid to show some PDA.

The Modern Family star and her boyfriend stepped out on Friday to attend Knott's Scary Farm's annual celebrity night in Buena Park, California, where the couple stopped to take pics and share a few kisses while walking the black carpet.

The 19-year-old actress showed some skin in a black front-tied, over-sized long-sleeve shirt, black patent leather booties and black daisy dukes. Meanwhile, Meaden, 30, wore blue jeans, a black t-shirt and brown boots.